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03.08.2026 14:23:44

Greece Manufacturing Growth Strongest In 4 Months

(RTTNews) - Greece's manufacturing activity expanded at the fastest pace in four months as output and new orders grew further, survey data from S&P Global showed on Monday.

The manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index climbed to 54.3 in July from 53.8 in the previous month. A reading above 50.0 indicates expansion.

Output grew at the quickest pace in five months amid sustained client demand and greater new order inflows, underpinned by foreign orders, which rose for the first time in six months and at the fastest pace since April 2025.

In line with rising orders, firms raised their employment levels at the quickest pace since November last year, while backlogs of work decreased marginally.

Greek manufacturers increased their purchasing activity again amid efforts to build stocks and meet production requirements due to longer lead times for materials.

On the price front, cost pressures moderated in July, with both input and output price inflation cooling to the lowest level in five months and four months, respectively.

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