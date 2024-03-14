Hong Kong Industrial Output Expands 4.1% In Q4

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's industrial production grew in the fourth quarter, largely driven by higher food product output, provisional data from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

The index of industrial production for manufacturing industries as a whole climbed 4.1 percent annually in the fourth quarter, slightly slower than the revised 4.3 percent gain in the third quarter.

On a quarterly basis, industrial production fell a seasonally adjusted 0.5 percent in the December quarter.

The food, beverage, and tobacco industries had the largest increase in output volume by 5.5 percent. This was followed by the metal, computer, electronic, and optical products, machinery, and equipment industries with 2.5 percent growth.

Data showed that the producer price index climbed 2.7 percent compared with the same period last year.

During the whole year 2023, total industrial production expanded by 3.7 percent compared with 2022.