Hong Kong Inflation Rises To 1.5% In June

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's consumer price inflation rose for the second straight month in June to the highest level in three months, data released by the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.

The consumer price index, or CPI, climbed 1.5 percent year-over-year in June, following a 1.2 percent rise in May.

Utility costs grew for the first time in eight months in June by 0.1 percent, versus a 10.9 percent slump in May. Charges for miscellaneous services increased at an accelerated pace of 2.5 percent.

Meanwhile, food inflation remained steady at 1.9 percent, and transport cost inflation eased to 1.7 percent from 2.3 percent. Data showed that clothing and footwear prices were 0.6 percent less expensive.

Netting out the effects of all the government's one-off relief measures, underlying inflation stayed stable at 1.0 percent.

The average monthly rate of change for the 3-month period ending in June was 0.0 percent.

"Looking ahead, overall inflation should stay contained in the near term," a government spokesman said.

Domestic costs may face some upward pressures as the Hong Kong economy continues to grow, while external price pressures should remain on a broad moderating trend, though geopolitical tensions may bring uncertainties, the spokesperson added.