Britische Pfund - Hong Kong-Dollar - Kurs (GBP - HKD)
|
18.04.2024 12:09:39
Hong Kong Jobless Rate Rises To 3.0%
(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's unemployment rate increased slightly in the January-March period, though still at a low level, labour force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.
The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.0 percent in the January-March period, up from 2.9 percent in the December-February period.
The data showed that the underemployment rate also increased somewhat, from 1.0 percent to 1.1 percent.
On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate climbed to 2.9 percent from 2.7 percent.
The number of unemployed persons was 111,700, compared to 102,300 in the December-February period.
"As the economy continues to grow, the labour market will likely remain tight in the near term," Mr. Chris Sun, the secretary for labour and welfare, said.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerLage in Nahost im Fokus: ATX und DAX in Rot -- Wall Street uneinheitlich -- Asiens Börsen letztlich unter Druck
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt zeigen sich im Freitagshandel tiefer. Die US-Börsen notieren am letzten Handelstag der Woche uneins. Die asiatischen Aktienmärkte notierten am Freitag im Minus.