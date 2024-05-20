Hong Kong Jobless Rate Stable At 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's unemployment rate held steady in the February-April period, labour force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.0 percent in February-April, up slightly from 2.9 percent in the January-March period.

The data showed that the underemployment rate also remained stable at 1.1 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate climbed to 3.0 percent from 2.9 percent.

The number of unemployed persons was 113,700, compared to 111,700 in the January-March period.

"Continued economic growth is expected to keep the labour market tight in the near term," Mr. Chris Sun, the secretary for labour and welfare, said.