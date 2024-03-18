Hong Kong Jobless Rate Steady At 2.9%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's unemployment rate held steady in the December-February period, labour force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Monday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 2.9 percent in the December-February period, the same as in the November-January period.

The data showed that the underemployment rate remained unchanged at 1.0 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate held steady at 2.7 percent.

The number of unemployed persons was 102,300, compared to 102,600 in the November-January period.

"The labour market is expected to stay tight in the near term, along with continued growth of the local economy." Mr. Chris Sun, the secretary for labour and welfare, said.