Hong Kong Jobless Rate Steady At 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong's unemployment rate held steady in the June-August period, labor force statistics from the Census and Statistics Department showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted unemployment rate came in at 3.0 percent in June to August, the same as in the May-July period.

The data showed that the underemployment rate remained stable at 1.2 percent.

On an unadjusted basis, the unemployment rate rose to 3.2 percent from 3.1 percent.

The number of unemployed persons was 122,300, compared to 117,800 in the May-July period.

"The overall labor market should remain tight in the near term alongside the continued economic growth, though the employment situation in some sectors may be under pressure as their businesses continue to face challenges," Chris Sun, the secretary for labor and welfare, said.