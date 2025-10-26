26.10.2025 22:59:47

Hong Kong Trade Data On Tap For Monday

(RTTNews) - Hong Kong will on Monday release September figures for imports, exports and trade balance, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

In August, imports were up 11.5 percent on year and exports rose an annual 14.5 percent for a trade deficit of HKD25.4 billion.

China will see September numbers for industrial profits; in August, profits were up 0.9 percent on year.

Thailand is scheduled to release September trade data sometime this week. Imports are expected to rise 10.6 percent on year, down from 15.8 percent in August. Exports are called higher by an annual 9.0 percent, up from 5.8 percent in the previous month. The trade surplus is pegged at $350 million following the $1.960 billion shortfall a month earlier.

Finally, the markets in New Zealand are closed on Monday for Labor Day and will re-open on Tuesday.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

26.10.25 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 43: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.10.25 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 43
25.10.25 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
25.10.25 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
24.10.25 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen schließen höher -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende unverändert. Der deutsche Leitindex kam ebenso nicht vom Fleck. An der Wall Street ging es kräftig aufwärts. Die Börsen in Fernost verbuchten am Freitag Gewinne.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen