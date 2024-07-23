Hungary Central Bank Cuts Key Rate To 6.75%

(RTTNews) - The Hungarian central bank lowered its benchmark interest rates again on Tuesday, as policymakers assessed that inflation remained within the tolerance band and there was a recovering trend in the economy.

The Monetary Council of the Magyar Nemzeti Bank, led by Governor Gyorgy Matolcsy, decided to reduce the base rate by 25 basis points to 6.75 percent, in line with economists' expectations.

The MNB has been cutting the base rate in every policy session since October last year.

The overnight central bank deposit rate was lowered to 5.75 percent from 6.00 percent, and the overnight collateralized loan rate was trimmed to 7.75 percent from 8.0 percent.

Recent official data showed that the country's consumer price inflation eased to 3.7 percent in June from 4.0 percent in May and remained below the central bank's upper target band of 4.0 percent.

Looking ahead, the bank anticipates inflation to fluctuate within the tolerance band, and annual inflation is expected to be between 3.0 and 4.5 percent this year on average.

Anchoring inflation expectations, preserving financial market stability and disciplined monetary policy are crucial for the consumer price index to permanently return to the central bank target from next year, the bank said in a statement.

The Hungarian economy grew 1.1 percent in the first quarter, and the revival of household consumption will increasingly support the gradual expansion in the remaining part of this year.

The bank reiterated that the Council is constantly assessing incoming macroeconomic data, the outlook for inflation and developments in the risk environment, based on which it will take decisions on the level of the base rate in a cautious and data-driven manner.