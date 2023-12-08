Hungary Inflation Eases More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - Hungary's inflation eased more than expected to the lowest in nearly two years in November, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office reported Friday.

Consumer price inflation softened to 7.9 percent in November from 9.9 percent in October. A similar lower rate was last seen in January 2022.

The rate was forecast to slow to 8.1 percent. Nonetheless, inflation continued to remain well above central bank's target of 2-4 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices remained flat after easing 0.1 percent in October, data showed.

At the same time, core inflation weakened to 9.1 percent, as expected, from 10.9 percent in October.

Food prices posted an annual increase of 7.1 percent, while household energy prices plunged 18.1 percent.