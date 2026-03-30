Hungary Trade Surplus Shrinks In February

(RTTNews) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus decreased in February from a year ago, as imports grew amid a fall in exports, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Monday.

The trade surplus dropped to EUR 665 million in February from EUR 1.01 billion in the corresponding month last year. In January, the surplus was EUR 292 million.

The volume of exports fell a calendar-adjusted 2.3 percent year-over-year in February, while imports increased by 6.7 percent. Exports to EU member states declined 3.4 percent, and the volume of imports from there lessened by 0.4 percent.