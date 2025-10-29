|
Hungary Trade Surplus Shrinks In September
(RTTNews) - Hungary's foreign trade surplus decreased in September from a year ago, as imports grew faster than exports, data from the Hungarian Central Statistical Office showed on Wednesday.
The trade surplus dropped to EUR 589 million in September from EUR 886 million in the corresponding month last year. In August, the trade balance showed a surplus of EUR 636 million.
The value of exports climbed 4.9 percent annually in September, and imports advanced by 7.8 percent.
The export volume of machinery and transport equipment decreased by 1.0 percent, while its import volume surged by 17 percent, the agency said.
According to calendar-adjusted data, the volume of exports declined 3.4 percent, and that of imports rose by 4.8 percent.
