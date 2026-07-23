Iceland Inflation Rises To 4-month High

(RTTNews) - Consumer price inflation in Iceland increased slightly in July to the highest level in four months, preliminary data from Statistics Iceland showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index rose 5.3 percent year-on-year in July, following a 5.2 percent increase in June. The CPI excluding housing costs was 4.8 percent higher than a year ago.

Moreover, this was the highest inflation rate since March, when prices increased 5.4 percent.

Inflation based on transportation rose to 10.0 percent from 9.9 percent, and that for information and communication accelerated to 4.8 percent from 3.6 percent. Costs for housing and utilities were 6.5 percent more expensive, while those for food and non-alcoholic beverages grew at a steady pace of 3.9 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices moved up 0.4 percent versus a 0.9 percent rise in June.

Separate official data showed that producer price inflation quickened to a 4-year high of 19.4 percent in June from 16.8 percent in May. The annual price growth in marine products accelerated to 21.9 percent from 19.6 percent, and the price index for the metal industry also grew at a faster pace of 45.3 percent versus 38.1 percent in May.