Britische Pfund - Isländische Krone

166,7876
 ISK
-0,4363
-0,26 %
25.11.2025 15:20:46

Iceland Producer Price Inflation Eases To 3.0%

(RTTNews) - Iceland's industrial producer price inflation softened slightly in October, figures from Statistics Iceland showed on Tuesday.

The industrial producer price index climbed 3.0 percent yearly in October, following a 3.1 percent increase in September. Moreover, this was the third successive monthly increase.

Prices for marine products increased notably by 14.3 percent from last year, and those for food products were 8.8 percent higher. Meanwhile, the price decline in the metal industry deepened to 4.4 percent from 2.3 percent.

The price index for exported products climbed 1.5 percent, and those for domestic industries grew by 6.3 percent.

On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 1.2 percent, following a 0.9 percent increase in September.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX im Plus -- US-Börsen wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen schließen in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt tendieren am Dienstag fester. Anleger an den US-Börsen halten sich zurück. In Fernost waren am Dienstag Gewinne zu erkennen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

