29.05.2024 07:19:56

IMF Lifts China's Growth Outlook

(RTTNews) - The International Monetary Fund upgraded China's growth outlook for both 2024 and 2025 citing strong first quarter GDP data and recent policy measures.

The Washington-based lender expects the economy to grow 5 percent this year, which was up from 4.6 percent projected in April. Likewise, the outlook for 2025 was lifted to 4.5 percent from 4.1 percent.

However, over the medium-term, growth is seen decelerating to 3.3 percent by 2029 due to aging and slower productivity growth.

The lender observed that risks are tilted to the downside, which includes a greater- or longer-than-expected property sector adjustment and increasing fragmentation pressures.

Inflation is forecast to climb but remain low as output remains below potential.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor US-Daten: ATX und DAX vor zurückhaltendem Auftakt -- Asiens Börsen leicht erholt
Der heimische und auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt dürften am Freitag zunächst vorsichtig agieren. Unterdessen erholen sich die Aktienmärkte in Fernost etwas.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen