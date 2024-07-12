India Industrial Output Grows 5.9%, Highest In 7 Months

(RTTNews) - India's industrial production expanded at the fastest pace in seven months, largely driven by a surge in electricity output, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation revealed on Friday.

Industrial output advanced 5.9 percent year-over-year in May, faster than the 5.0 percent rise in April. Economists had expected the growth to ease slightly to 4.9 percent.

Moreover, the rate of growth was the highest since October 2023, when production had jumped 11.9 percent.

Among the major three sectors, electricity output grew the most by 13.7 percent. This was followed by a 6.6 percent rise in mining output and a 4.6 percent increase in manufacturing production.

During April to May, industrial production grew 5.4 percent from the same period last year, data showed.