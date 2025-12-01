Britische Pfund - Indische Rupie

118,5427
 INR
0,4329
0,37 %
01.12.2025 16:06:40

India Industrial Output Growth Eases To 0.4%

(RTTNews) - India's industrial production growth eased further in October largely due to a renewed contraction in the electricity sector, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed Monday.

Industrial output rose only 0.4 percent year-over-year in October, following an upwardly revised 4.6 percent growth in September. That was well below the expected increase of 3.6 percent.

Further, the latest rate of growth was the weakest since August 2024.

The significant slowdown in October was mainly driven by a 6.9 percent decline in the electricity sector. The annual decrease in mining output deepened to 1.8 percent from 0.4 percent. Meanwhile, the overall growth of manufacturing moderated to 1.8 percent from 5.6 percent.

During the April-October period, total industrial production advanced 2.7 percent compared to the corresponding period last year.

ATX fester -- DAX deutlich schwächer -- US-Börsen mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentiert sich am Montag freundlich, während sich der deutsche Leitindex mit klaren Abschlägen zeigt. An den US-Börsen geht es abwärts. Die Märkte in Fernost bewegten sich am Montag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
