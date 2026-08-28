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28.08.2026 16:46:36

India Industrial Output Growth Eases To 6.7%

(RTTNews) - India's industrial production growth moderated in July from a more than 2-year high in the prior month, preliminary data from the statistics ministry showed on Friday.

The industrial production index rose 6.7 percent year-on-year following an upwardly revised 8.8 percent surge in June.

The electricity and gas supply sector provided the primary lift to overall industrial production, rebounding 2.4 percent in July after contracting 2.0 percent in June.

Manufacturing output growth moderated to 7.3 percent from 9.5 percent. Within this sector, the top three positive contributors were the manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers, and semi-trailers; that of electrical equipment; and the manufacture of machinery and equipment. Meanwhile, output in the mining and quarrying industry logged a decline of 0.9 percent.

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