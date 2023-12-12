India Industrial Output Growth Hits 16-Month High

(RTTNews) - India's industrial production expanded at the quickest pace in sixteen months in October, underpinned by broad-based growth across all sectors, especially the electricity segment, data from the statistics ministry revealed Tuesday.

Industrial production advanced 11.7 percent year-on-year in October, well above the 6.2 percent growth seen in September. That also exceeded economists' forecast for an increase of 10.0 percent.

Production of electricity posted the biggest rise of 20.4 percent. Mining output grew 13.1 percent, and manufacturing gained 10.4 percent.

During April to October, industrial production grew 6.9 percent from the same period last year.