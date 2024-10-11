India Industrial Output Shrinks 0.1% In August

(RTTNews) - India's industrial production declined slightly in August, largely led by weaker mining output amidst heavy rainfall, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed Friday.

Industrial production dropped 0.1 percent from a year ago, reversing a revised 4.7 percent rise in July.

Mining output fell 4.1 percent compared to last year, due to heavy rainfall in the month of August. Electricity output contracted 3.7 percent, in contrast to a 7.9 percent surge in July.

On the other side, the growth in the manufacturing sector eased to 1.0 percent from 4.4 percent. The overall growth was driven by increased production of basic metals, electrical equipment, and chemicals and chemical products.

During April to August, industrial production posted an annual growth of 4.2 percent compared to 6.2 percent rise in the same period last year.