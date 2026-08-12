Britische Pfund - Indische Rupie

128,6670
 INR
0,0065
0,01 %
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
12.08.2026 14:50:23

India Inflation Rises Slightly

(RTTNews) - India's consumer price inflation rose slightly in July, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 4.45 percent in July from 4.38 percent in June. The annual rate was marginally below economists' forecast of 4.50 percent.

At the same time, food inflation came in at 5.52 percent compared to 5.32 percent in the previous month.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India retained its key repo rate at 5.25 percent for the fourth consecutive meeting as policymakers await clarity on inflation path.

The bank had projected inflation to increase in the near-term and peak in the December quarter primarily due to food and fuel prices, before moderating thereafter. CPI inflation for 2026-27 was projected to be 5.0 percent, slightly down from the previous forecast of 5.1 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

09.08.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 32
09.08.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 32: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
08.08.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
08.08.26 KW 32: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
07.08.26 KW 32: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

US-Börsen letztlich stärker -- ATX geht fester in den Feierabend -- DAX schließlich wenig bewegt -- Asiens Börsen letztlich uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte am Donnerstag zu. Der deutsche Leitindex tendierte seitwärts. Die US-Börsen zeigen sich mit positiven Vorzeichen. In Fernost zeigten sich die Börsen uneinheitlich.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen