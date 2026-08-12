India Inflation Rises Slightly

(RTTNews) - India's consumer price inflation rose slightly in July, data from the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation showed Wednesday.

Consumer price inflation rose to 4.45 percent in July from 4.38 percent in June. The annual rate was marginally below economists' forecast of 4.50 percent.

At the same time, food inflation came in at 5.52 percent compared to 5.32 percent in the previous month.

Earlier this month, the Reserve Bank of India retained its key repo rate at 5.25 percent for the fourth consecutive meeting as policymakers await clarity on inflation path.

The bank had projected inflation to increase in the near-term and peak in the December quarter primarily due to food and fuel prices, before moderating thereafter. CPI inflation for 2026-27 was projected to be 5.0 percent, slightly down from the previous forecast of 5.1 percent.