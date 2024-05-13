Britische Pfund - Indische Rupie - Kurs (GBP - INR)
India Inflation Slows Slightly To 4.83%
(RTTNews) - India's consumer price inflation eased slightly for the fourth straight month in April, data published by the National Statistical Office showed on Monday.
The consumer price index posted an annual increase of 4.83 percent in April, just below the 4.85 percent increase in March. In the same period last year, inflation stood at 4.70 percent.
Inflation was expected to ease to 4.80 percent in April.
In addition, the inflation rate remained within the Reserve Bank of India's tolerance range of 2-6 percent.
Meanwhile, food price inflation rose somewhat to 8.70 percent in April from 8.52 percent in the prior month.
Clothing and footwear costs rose 2.85 percent over the year, while those for fuel and light dropped by 4.24 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.48 percent in April after remaining flat in March.
