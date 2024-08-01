India Manufacturing Growth Remains Strong In July

(RTTNews) - India's manufacturing activity continued to expand strongly in May, largely due to robust external demand, survey results from S&P Global showed on Thursday.

The seasonally adjusted HSBC Manufacturing Purchasing Managers' Index dropped slightly to 58.1 in July from 58.3 in June. Nonetheless, a score above 50.0 indicates expansion.

New orders grew substantially in July amid buoyant demand conditions, but the pace of growth has eased somewhat since June. Similarly, production volumes grew sharply despite slowing from the prior month.

International sales rose at the second-strongest rate in over thirteen years, driven by stronger demand from clients based in Asia, Europe, North America, and the Middle East.

As a result, firms continued to add workforce numbers in July, although the pace of job creation was softer than in June. Manufactures also purchased additional inputs in line with favorable demand conditions.

On the price front, input price inflation was sharp and among the fastest in just under two years. The intense cost pressures in July were due to rising labor costs along with higher prices for coal, leather, packaging, paper, rubber, and steel. This forced firms to raise their selling prices at the fastest rate in just under eleven years.

Looking ahead, Indian goods producers remain optimistic about production, and growth is expected to be supported by marketing efforts and new client inquiries.