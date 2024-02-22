Britische Pfund - Indische Rupie - Kurs (GBP - INR)
|
22.02.2024 07:27:02
India Private Sector Growth Hits 7-Month High On Robust Demand
(RTTNews) - India's private sector activity expanded at the quickest pace in seven months as accelerations were evident in both the manufacturing and service sectors, flash survey data from S&P Global showed on Thursday.
The flash composite output index rose to 61.5 in February from 61.2 in January. A score above 50 indicates expansion in the sector.
Due to strong demand, both the manufacturing and service sectors saw improvements in growth.
The services purchasing managers' index rose to a seven-month high of 62.0 in February from 61.8 in the prior month.
The manufacturing purchasing managers' index climbed slightly to a 5-month high of 56.7 from 56.5 in January.
New orders received by Indian private sector companies grew for the thirty-first successive month in February. Services firms noted a stronger increase in sales than their manufacturing counterparts.
New foreign orders also increased sharply in February, particularly for goods producers, the survey said.
Workforce numbers were unchanged, thereby ending a 20-month sequence of job creation.
On the price front, input price inflation across the Indian private sector eased to the lowest level in three-and-a-half years. As a result, output price inflation retreated to a one-year low.
Looking ahead, firms showed a robust degree of optimism towards growth prospects on hopes that market conditions will remain favourable, thereby boosting demand for goods and services and subsequently supporting economic output.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNVIDIA treibt die Märkte an: Wall Street schließt kräftig im Plus -- ATX schließt mit Gewinnen -- DAX nach neuem Rekord deutlich fester -- Gewinne in Asien - Nikkei-Index mit Rekordhoch
Am heimischen Aktienmarkt ging es am Donnerstag nach oben. In Deutschland waren sogar neue Rekordstände zu sehen. Die Wall Street zeigte sich im Donnerstagshandel klar höher. An den Börsen in Fernost sind am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.