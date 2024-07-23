India Trims Fiscal Deficit Target

(RTTNews) - India Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman lowered the fiscal deficit target for the financial ending March 2025.

In the Union Budget 2024-25, the minister said the fiscal deficit is estimated at 4.9 percent of GDP for the FY2025. This is better than the 5.1 percent projected in the interim budget announced in February.

The government lifted infrastructure investment to 3.4 percent of GDP.

Markets reacted negative as the government raised the long-term capital gain tax to 12.5 percent from 10 percent and short-term capital gains tax was lifted to 20 percent from 15 percent.

Sitharaman said, "India's economic growth continues to be the shining exception and will remain so in the years ahead."

In the economic survey, the government has projected 6.5-7.0 percent real GDP growth in the financial year ending March 2025.

The government reduced import duty on gold and silver to 6 percent and that on platinum to 6.4 percent.

To bolster the Indian start-ups, Sitharaman abolished angel tax for all classes of investors.

The government revised the tax structure under the new Income Tax regime.