14.08.2024 09:32:01

India Wholesale Price Inflation Eases To 2.04%, More Than Forecast

(RTTNews) - India's wholesale price inflation softened more-than-expected in July from a 16-month high in June, provisional data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry revealed on Wednesday.

The wholesale price index, or WPI, rose 2.04 percent year-over-year in June, slower than the 3.36 percent increase in June. Economists had expected inflation to ease to 2.39 percent.

Prices for primary articles grew at a slower pace of 3.08 percent in July versus an 8.80 percent gain in the prior month. Similarly, the yearly price growth in the food index moderated to 3.55 percent from 8.68 percent.

Meanwhile, costs for manufactured products climbed 1.58 percent after a 1.43 percent increase in the preceding month. The annual price growth in fuel and power accelerated from 1.03 percent in June to 1.72 percent in July.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices moved up 0.84 percent from June, when they increased by 0.26 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX etwas leichter -- DAX fester -- Asiens Börsen schließen mehrheitlich im Plus
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigt sich am Donnerstag etwas schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt verbucht Gewinne. Die asiatischen Märkte legten am Donnerstag mehrheitlich zu.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  - Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen