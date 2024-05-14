India Wholesale Price Inflation Rises To 1.26%, Highest In 13 Months

(RTTNews) - India's wholesale price inflation rose more-than-expected in April to the highest level in just over a year, data published by the National Statistical Office showed on Tuesday.

The wholesale price index, or WPI, climbed 1.26 percent year-over-year in April, faster than the 0.53 percent gain in March. Economists had expected a 1.0 percent increase for the month.

Further, this was the highest inflation since March 2023, when prices had risen 1.34 percent.

The upward trend in inflation was primarily due to the increase in prices of food articles, electricity, crude petroleum and natural gas, the manufacture of food products, and other manufacturing.

Food price inflation rose to 5.52 percent from 4.65 percent in March. Costs for primary articles grew 5.01 percent in April, after a 4.51 percent rise a month ago.

Meanwhile, prices for fuel and power rebounded 1.38 percent, and the decline in manufactured products softened to 0.42 percent from 0.85 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices moved up 0.79 percent in April versus a 0.4 percent increase in the previous month.

Data released on Monday showed that India's consumer price inflation eased marginally to 4.83 percent in April from 4.85 percent in the prior month.

Further, inflation remained within the central bank's tolerance band of 2-6 percent.