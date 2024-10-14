India Wholesale Price Inflation Rises To 1.84% In September

(RTTNews) - India's wholesale price inflation accelerated in September amid higher costs for food and primary articles, provisional data from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry revealed on Monday.

The wholesale price index, or WPI, rose 1.84 percent year-over-year in September, faster than the 1.31 percent increase in August. Economists had expected inflation to rise to 1.90 percent.

Prices for primary articles grew at an accelerated pace of 6.59 percent in September versus a 2.42 percent gain in the prior month. Similarly, the yearly price growth in the food index quickened to 9.47 percent from 3.26 percent.

Meanwhile, costs for manufactured products rose at a slightly slower rate of 1.0 percent after a 1.22 percent increase in the preceding month. Prices for fuel and power were down sharply by 4.05 percent.

On a monthly basis, wholesale prices edged up 0.06 percent from August, when they decreased by 0.52 percent.