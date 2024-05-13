|
13.05.2024 08:32:03
Indonesia Consumer Confidence Improves To 11-Month High
(RTTNews) - Indonesian consumers continued to express a positive attitude in April, with their confidence strengthening to the strongest level in almost a year, survey data from the Bank Indonesia showed on Monday.
The consumer confidence index climbed to 127.7 in April from 123.8 in the previous month. A reading above 100 indicates optimism among households.
Further, this was the highest score since May 2023, when it was 128.3.
The increase in consumer confidence in April was driven by the strengthening of the current economic conditions index and consumer expectations index.
The current economic condition index improved to 119.4 in April from 113.8 in the prior month. Data showed that the consumer expectation index climbed to 136.0 from 133.8 in March on the back of business activity expectation morale.
