Indonesia GDP Growth Slows In Q3

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's economic growth softened in the third quarter as anti-government unrest weighed on household consumption, official data showed Wednesday.

Gross domestic product grew 5.04 percent on a yearly basis in the third quarter, slower than the 5.12 percent expansion seen in the second quarter.

On a quarterly basis, GDP growth was 1.43 percent in the third quarter.

The expenditure-side of GDP showed that household consumption grew only 4.89 percent from a year ago. At the same time, government spending gained 5.49 percent and gross fixed capital formation moved up 5.04 percent.

Exports climbed sharply by 9.91 percent from the previous year, while imports expanded only 1.18 percent.

The Indonesia's economy grew 5.01 percent during the first three quarter of the year. The government aims to achieve a full-year growth target of 5.2 percent.

Last month, the Bank Indonesia maintained its key interest rate after three consecutive reductions. The BI rate at 4.75 percent is the lowest since October 2022. The central bank forecast economic growth to be slightly above the midpoint of the 4.6-5.4 percent range this year and higher growth in 2026.