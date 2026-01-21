Intrawest Aktie

Intrawest für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 906238 / ISIN: CA4609152000

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
21.01.2026 14:08:38

Indonesia Holds Key Rate As Expected

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's central bank left its interest rates unchanged as the current level supports stabilizing the currency and underpinning economic growth.

The Bank Indonesia board, governed by Perry Warjiyo, decided to hold the BI rate at 4.75 percent as expected.

The bank had reduced the benchmark rate by 125 basis points in 2025. The current level of 4.75 percent was the lowest since October 2022.

The deposit facility rate was maintained at 3.75 percent and the lending facility rate at 5.50 percent.

Economic growth was projected to be in the range of 4.7 percent to 5.5 percent in 2025. It was expected to improve to 4.9 percent to 5.7 percent this year, underpinned by increased domestic demand and other policy measures to stimulate growth. In December, consumer price inflation was 2.92 percent. The bank forecast inflation to remain low this year within the target range of 1.5 to 3.5 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung im Grönland-Streit: ATX auf Rekordhoch -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen zu. Am Donnerstag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen