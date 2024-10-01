|
01.10.2024 13:18:27
Indonesia Inflation Eases To 1.84%, Lowest Since November 2021
(RTTNews) - Indonesia's consumer price inflation eased in September to the lowest level in nearly three years, data from the statistics bureau showed on Tuesday.
The consumer price index climbed 1.84 percent year-on-year in September, slower than the 2.12 percent increase in August.
The latest inflation rate was the slowest since November 2021, when prices had risen by 1.75 percent.
Data also showed that core inflation rose to 2.09 percent in September from 2.02 percent a month ago.
The annual price growth in food items softened to 2.57 percent from 3.39 percent. Health costs were 1.69 percent higher compared to last year, and transportation charges increased at a slower rate of 0.92 percent.
On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.12 percent in August, and core CPI moved up 0.16 percent.
