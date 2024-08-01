Indonesia Inflation Eases To 2.13%, Lowest In 27 Months

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's consumer price inflation eased more-than-expected in July to the lowest level in more than two years, data from the statistics bureau showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.13 percent year-on-year in July, slower than the 2.51 percent increase in June. Economists had expected inflation to slow to 2.41 percent.

The latest inflation rate was the slowest since February 2022, when prices had risen by 2.06 percent.

Moreover, the inflation rate has remained within the central bank's target range.

Data also showed that core inflation rose somewhat to 1.95 percent in July from 1.90 percent a month ago. Economists had forecast a growth rate of 1.9 percent.

The annual price growth in food items softened to 3.66 percent from 4.95 percent. Health costs were 1.77 percent higher compared to last year, and transportation charges increased by 0.99 percent.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices dropped 0.18 percent in July, versus an expected increase of 0.10 percent.