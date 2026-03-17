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17.03.2026 10:40:54

Indonesia Keeps Key Rates Unchanged

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's central bank left its benchmark interest rates unchanged on Tuesday as policymakers focus on stabilizing the rupiah exchange rate amid worsening global conditions due to the war in the Middle East.

The board of governors of Bank Indonesia decided to maintain the BI rate at 4.75 percent, as widely expected.

The deposit facility rate was retained at 3.75 percent and the lending facility rate at 5.50 percent.

The previous change in the policy rate was in September 2025, when the rate was lowered by 25 basis points. The current 4.75 percent was the lowest since October 2022.

The bank expects inflation for 2026 and 2027 to remain within the target range of 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent.

Further, policymakers said the bank aims to strengthen domestic demand and bring economic growth in the range of 4.9 percent to 5.7 percent.

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