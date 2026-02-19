Indonesia Keeps Rate On Hold

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's central bank maintained its interest rate on Thursday, focusing on stabilizing the currency and promoting economic growth.

The Bank Indonesia board, governed by Perry Warjiyo, decided to hold the BI rate at 4.75 percent.

The bank had reduced the benchmark rate by 125 basis points in 2025. The current level of 4.75 percent was the lowest since October 2022.

The deposit facility rate was maintained at 3.75 percent and the lending facility rate at 5.50 percent.

The bank signaled that it is open to rate cuts. The bank said it will monitor the scope for further interest rate reductions to support higher economic growth, provided inflation remain within the target of 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent in 2026-2027.