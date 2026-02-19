Intrawest Aktie

Intrawest für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: 906238 / ISIN: CA4609152000

19.02.2026 11:56:57

Indonesia Keeps Rate On Hold

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's central bank maintained its interest rate on Thursday, focusing on stabilizing the currency and promoting economic growth.

The Bank Indonesia board, governed by Perry Warjiyo, decided to hold the BI rate at 4.75 percent.

The bank had reduced the benchmark rate by 125 basis points in 2025. The current level of 4.75 percent was the lowest since October 2022.

The deposit facility rate was maintained at 3.75 percent and the lending facility rate at 5.50 percent.

The bank signaled that it is open to rate cuts. The bank said it will monitor the scope for further interest rate reductions to support higher economic growth, provided inflation remain within the target of 1.5 percent to 3.5 percent in 2026-2027.

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX leichter -- Nikkei am Donnerstag letztlich in Grün - Chinas Börsen ruhen
Der heimische Aktienmarkt notiert tiefer. Auch der DAX verzeichnet Verluste. Der japanische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag gut behauptet.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

