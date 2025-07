Indonesia Rate Decision Due On Wednesday

(RTTNews) - The central bank in Indonesia will wrap up its monetary policy meeting and then announce its decision on interest rates, highlighting a light day for Asia-Pacific economic activity.

The benchmark lending rate (5.50 percent), deposit facility rate (4.75 percent), and lending facility rate (6.25 percent) are all expected to be unchanged.

South Korea will provide June numbers for imports, exports and trade balance. In May, imports were up 3.3 percent on year and exports rose an annual 4.3 percent for a trade surplus of $9.08 billion.