Indonesian Consumers Slightly More Optimistic In July

(RTTNews) - Indonesian consumers continued to express a positive attitude in July, and their confidence improved slightly from a 4-month low in June, survey data from the Bank Indonesia showed on Thursday.

The consumer confidence index rose to 123.4 in July from 123.3 in the previous month. A reading above 100 indicates optimism among households.

The increase in consumer confidence in July was driven by a stronger current economic condition index and a persistently optimistic consumer expectation index.

The current economic condition index improved to 113.5 in July from 112.9 in the prior month. Data showed that the consumer expectation index stood at 133.3 versus 133.8 in June.