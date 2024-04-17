17.04.2024 08:45:59

Indonesian Retail Sales Growth Remains Strong

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's retail sales grew for the tenth successive month in March, though at a slower pace compared to February, preliminary data from the Bank Indonesia showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in March, following a 6.4 percent surge a month ago.

The overall annual growth was mainly driven by more sales of clothing, spare parts, and accessories, as well as automotive fuel. 

On a monthly basis, sales advanced at a faster pace of 4.1 percent in March versus a 1.7 percent increase in February.

Newssuche

GO

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Versuch der Stabilisierung nach jüngsten Verlusten: ATX und DAX freundlich -- Asiatische Märkte beenden Handel fester
Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen am Donnerstag leicht zu. An den asiatischen Märkten waren am Donnerstag Gewinne zu sehen.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen