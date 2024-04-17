Indonesian Retail Sales Growth Remains Strong

(RTTNews) - Indonesia's retail sales grew for the tenth successive month in March, though at a slower pace compared to February, preliminary data from the Bank Indonesia showed on Wednesday.

Retail sales rose 3.5 percent year-on-year in March, following a 6.4 percent surge a month ago.

The overall annual growth was mainly driven by more sales of clothing, spare parts, and accessories, as well as automotive fuel.

On a monthly basis, sales advanced at a faster pace of 4.1 percent in March versus a 1.7 percent increase in February.