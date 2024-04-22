|
22.04.2024 08:33:47
Indonesian Trade Surplus Grows In March
(RTTNews) - Indonesia's foreign trade surplus increased in March from a year ago as imports fell much faster than exports, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Monday.
The trade surplus rose to $4.47 billion in March from $2.83 billion in the same month last year. In February, the surplus was $0.83 billion.
Exports fell 4.19 percent year-over-year in March, and imports plunged by 12.76 percent.
On a monthly basis, exports showed a sharp growth of 16.4 percent, while imports dropped by 2.6 percent. The rise in demand for non-oil and gas categories was the primary driver of the monthly increase in shipments.
