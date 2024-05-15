|
Indonesian Trade Surplus Shrinks In April
(RTTNews) - Indonesia's foreign trade surplus decreased in April from a year ago as imports grew faster than exports, figures from Statistics Indonesia showed on Wednesday.
The trade surplus dropped to $3.56 billion in April from $3.94 billion in the same month last year. In March, the surplus was $4.6 billion.
Exports rose 1.7 percent year-over-year in April, slower than the 4.57 percent growth expected by economists.
Imports logged an increase of 4.6 percent versus an expected gain of 8.69 percent.
On a monthly basis, exports showed a sharp decline of 12.97 percent, and imports were 10.67 percent lower.
