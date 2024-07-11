Ireland Inflation Slows To Nearly 3-Year Low In June

(RTTNews) - Ireland's consumer price inflation eased in June to the lowest level in almost three years, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Thursday.

The consumer price index climbed 2.2 percent year-over-year in June, slower than May's stable increase of 2.6 percent.

Further, this was the weakest inflation rate since July 2021, when prices had risen the same 2.2 percent.

EU-harmonised inflation also moderated to 1.5 percent in June from 2.0 percent in the prior month, as estimated earlier.

The overall inflation in June was mainly attributed to a 4.9 percent rise in transport charges due to higher prices for diesel, petrol, and motor cars. Nonetheless, the rate of growth has eased from 6.7 percent.

The annual price growth in food and non-alcoholic beverages slowed to 2.3 percent from 2.6 percent. Meanwhile, clothing and footwear prices dropped sharply by 6.7 percent in June compared to last year.

On a monthly basis, consumer prices rose 0.4 percent in June versus a 0.5 percent gain in May. The HICP also showed an increase of 0.3 percent