Ireland Manufacturing Production Rebounds 8.2%

(RTTNews) - Ireland's manufacturing output expanded strongly in May after a slump in the previous month, preliminary figures from the Central Statistics Office showed on Tuesday.

Manufacturing output surged a seasonally adjusted 8.2 percent year-on-year in May, reversing a 14.6 percent plunge in April.

On a monthly basis, output in the manufacturing sector grew 5.8 percent, in contrast to the 5.8 percent fall in the prior month.

Industrial production also recovered 6.3 percent in May compared to last year, after a 14.7 percent decline a month ago.

Compared to the previous month, industrial output showed an increase of 6.8 percent in May versus a 3.4 percent drop in April.

During the March-May period, production in the manufacturing industries advanced 6.8 percent compared with the previous three-month period.

The modern sector, which includes the chemical, pharmaceutical, and computer and electronics sectors, recorded an annual growth of 5.9 percent in industrial production in the same period last year, and the traditional sector showed an increase of 11.3 percent.