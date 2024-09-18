Ireland Residential Property Price Inflation At 21-Month High

(RTTNews) - Ireland's residential property price inflation rose further in July to the highest level in nearly two years, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Residential property prices climbed 9.6 percent yearly in July, faster than the 8.9 percent gain in June. Prices have been rising since February 2020.

Further, the latest rate of growth was the fastest since October 2022, when prices had risen the same 9.6 percent.

In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices rose 10.3 percent annually in July. House prices alone showed an increase of 10.9 percent, and those of apartments climbed by 8.0 percent.

Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 9.1 percent higher in July than a year ago.