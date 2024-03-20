Ireland Residential Property Price Inflation Hits 1-Year High

(RTTNews) - Ireland's residential property price index increased at the fastest pace in a year in January, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.

Residential property prices rose 5.4 percent year-on-year in January, faster than the 5.1 percent gain in December. Prices have been rising since January 2020.

Further, the latest rate of growth was the fastest since January 2023, when prices had risen 6.2 percent.

In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices rose 4.5 percent annually in January. House prices alone showed an increase of 4.7 percent, and those of apartments climbed by 3.9 percent.

Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 6.1 percent higher in January than a year ago.