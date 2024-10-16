Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
16.10.2024
Ireland Residential Property Price Inflation Surges To 10.1%
(RTTNews) - Ireland's residential property price inflation rose further in August to the highest level in almost two years, data from the Central Statistics Office showed on Wednesday.
Residential property prices surged 10.1 percent year-on-year in August, faster than the 9.6 percent gain in July. Prices have been rising since February 2020.
Further, the latest rate of growth was the fastest since September 2022, when prices had risen 10.7 percent.
In the capital region, Dublin, residential property prices rose 10.8 percent annually in August. House prices alone showed an increase of 11.6 percent, and those of apartments climbed by 7.9 percent.
Except for Dublin, residential property prices in Ireland were 9.6 percent higher in August than a year ago.
