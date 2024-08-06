Ireland Service Sector Growth Eases In July

(RTTNews) - Ireland's service sector activity expanded at the slowest pace in three months despite faster growth in new business, survey results from S&P Global showed on Tuesday.

The AIB Irish Services Purchasing Managers' Index fell to 53.6 in July from 54.2 in the previous month. However, a score above 50.0 indicates expansion.

Among the four sub-sectors, financial services remained the fastest-growing sector, followed by technology, media, and telecoms. Meanwhile, transport, tourism, and leisure registered a second successive contraction.

In July, new business grew at an accelerated pace, while foreign orders increased at the slowest rate since November 2023.

The combination of faster growth in new business but a softer increase in total activity led to a significant rise in incomplete work. The pace of job creation picked up in July, though still slower than the long-run average.

On the price front, input price inflation remained high in July amid higher costs for wages, fuel, and shipping. Meanwhile, selling prices have been almost unchanged since June.

Looking ahead, Irish service providers remained confident about expected activity over the next twelve months as the overall sentiment rose to the strongest since February on the back of an economic recovery, new clients, exports, domestic tourism, marketing campaigns, new markets, and investment in staff.

The composite output index climbed to 52.2 in July from 50.1 in June. The resumption of private sector growth reflected a renewed rise in manufacturing production.