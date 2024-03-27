Italy Construction Output Expands Most In 5 Months

(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output expanded at the steepest pace in five months in January, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Wednesday.

Construction production advanced 3.7 percent month-on-month in January, faster than the 1.3 percent increase in the previous month.

The annual growth in construction output quickened to a 16-month high of 14.8 percent in January from 12.4 percent a month ago.

On an unadjusted basis, construction production increased at an accelerated rate of 18.8 percent a year, versus a 3.9 percent rise in December.