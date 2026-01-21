Italy Construction Output Falls 1.2%

(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output decreased for the first time in three months in November, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Wednesday.

Construction production fell 1.2 percent monthly in November, reversing a 2.3 percent growth in October, which was the quickest rise in six months.

Meanwhile, the yearly growth in construction output eased markedly to a 10-month low of 3.2 percent in November from 7.3 percent a month ago. Production has been rising since January.

On an unadjusted basis, the annual construction production also moderated to 3.2 percent from 7.3 percent.