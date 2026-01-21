Britische Pfund - Euro

1,1453
 EUR
-0,0041
-0,35 %
EUR - GBP
<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Snapshot
Chart (groß)
Historisch
Realtimekurs
>
<
Nachrichten
Nachrichten
>
<
Tools
Währungsrechner
>
<
Invertiert
EUR/GBP
>
21.01.2026 11:42:58

Italy Construction Output Falls 1.2%

(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output decreased for the first time in three months in November, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Wednesday.

Construction production fell 1.2 percent monthly in November, reversing a 2.3 percent growth in October, which was the quickest rise in six months.

Meanwhile, the yearly growth in construction output eased markedly to a 10-month low of 3.2 percent in November from 7.3 percent a month ago. Production has been rising since January.

On an unadjusted basis, the annual construction production also moderated to 3.2 percent from 7.3 percent.

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

18.01.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 3: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 3
17.01.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
17.01.26 KW 3: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16.01.26 KW 3: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Entspannung im Grönland-Streit: ATX auf Rekordhoch -- DAX legt kräftig zu -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legen zu. Am Donnerstag bewegten sich die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes auf grünem Terrain.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen