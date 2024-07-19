Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
Italy Construction Output Grows 1.1%
(RTTNews) - Italy's construction output increased for the second straight month in May, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Friday.
Construction production rose 1.1 percent month-on-month in May, following a 1.6 percent recovery in the previous month.
The annual growth in construction output held steady at 9.2 percent in June. Moreover, production has been rising since February 2021.
During the first five months of this year, total industrial output grew 8.4 percent from the corresponding period last year.
On an unadjusted basis, construction production advanced 9.3 percent from last year, versus a 19.4 percent surge in April.
