Britische Pfund - Euro - Kurs (GBP - EUR)
|
06.02.2024 11:45:16
Italy Consumer Confidence, Business Morale Rises In January
(RTTNews) - Italy's consumer confidence improved in January to the highest level in seven months, and business morale also strengthened, survey results from the statistical office Istat showed on Tuesday.
Consumer sentiment rose to 96.4 in January from a downwardly revised score of 95.8 in the previous month.
Among components, the economic sentiment of consumers climbed notably from 99.7 in December to 10.3.1 in January.
The index measuring the future climate improved to 97.2 from 96.4, while the personal climate index dropped to 93.9 from 93.9.
Data also showed that the composite business confidence index also climbed to a 9-month high of 98.1 in January from 97.3 in the prior month.
Among components, all sectors recorded increases in January, the survey said.
The index measuring sentiment among manufacturers rebounded to 88.3 from 87.3. In construction, the index rose somewhat from 106.7 to 107.0.
Börse aktuell - Live TickerBerichtssaison bleibt im Fokus: US-Börsen schließen grün -- ATX schließt etwas fester -- DAX mit neuem Rekordhoch -- Staatliche Maßnahmen treiben China-Börsen an - Verluste in Japan
Der ATX präsentierte sich am Dienstag freundlich. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt konnte neue Rekorde erklimmen. Die US-Börsen konnten leichte Gewinne einfahren. Die Märkte in Asien präsentierten sich am Dienstag uneinheitlich.